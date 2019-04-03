|
Heather M. Neuberth, 32 of Sykesville, Md died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:15 PM. She was born at Sinai Hospital, in Baltimore, Md on October 18, 1986 the daughter of Pamela E. Neuberth (nee Brown) and the late Robert Michael Neuberth, Sr. Heather was a registered nurse and worked previously at Carroll Hospital, and presently at Femi-Care Surgical Center. She graduated from Carroll Community College with an AS of Nursing and enjoyed playing soccer at Carroll indoor. Surviving in addition to her mother are her son's Brayden Neuberth and Bradford Schwab IV. Sister of Bobby, Jamie (David), and John Michael. Also survived by her niece Victoria, nephew David, sister-in-law Monica, grandmother Joan Brown, and other family members. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Memorial service will begin at 7 pm. Refreshments to follow the service. Memorial donations can be made to the Heather Neuberth Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2019