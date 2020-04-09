|
|
Heather Y. Zujkowski, 36 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home. She was born December 1, 1983 in Chattanooga, TN the daughter of William "Gene" Cowart & Beverly Cowart (nee Walls). She was a disabled United States Army Veteran and worked as a French Linguistic at Fort Meade. She volunteered for many different organizations and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was the loving mother of Shayla Cipperly, Isaac Zujkowski and Noah Zujkowski. Beloved sister of Brandi Adams & husband Drake, Angela Crowell & husband David and Suzanne Whitaker and husband Michael. She is also survived by her grandparents William Walls & wife Patricia, Sharon Murphy and husband William and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Milford & Maudine Cowart. Funeral Service is private but will be live streamed at 3 PM on Thursday, April 9, 2020, go to www.Burrier-Queen.com for the link to the live stream. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations for her children https://www.gofundme.com/f/heather-zujkowski-children-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. . Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 9, 2020