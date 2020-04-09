Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
PRIVATE: will be live streamed - go to www.Burrier-Queen.com for the link
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Zujkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Y. Zujkowski


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Y. Zujkowski Obituary
Heather Y. Zujkowski, 36 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home. She was born December 1, 1983 in Chattanooga, TN the daughter of William "Gene" Cowart & Beverly Cowart (nee Walls). She was a disabled United States Army Veteran and worked as a French Linguistic at Fort Meade. She volunteered for many different organizations and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was the loving mother of Shayla Cipperly, Isaac Zujkowski and Noah Zujkowski. Beloved sister of Brandi Adams & husband Drake, Angela Crowell & husband David and Suzanne Whitaker and husband Michael. She is also survived by her grandparents William Walls & wife Patricia, Sharon Murphy and husband William and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Milford & Maudine Cowart. Funeral Service is private but will be live streamed at 3 PM on Thursday, April 9, 2020, go to www.Burrier-Queen.com for the link to the live stream. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations for her children https://www.gofundme.com/f/heather-zujkowski-children-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. . Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now