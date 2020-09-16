Helen Elizabeth Armacost, 69, of Upperco, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the early morning hours of Monday, September 14th, 2020, from the advanced effects of cancer. Helen was born in Westminster, MD on March 27, 1951 to Hugh and Helen Hahn. She was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Francis and Pauline Tawney of Westminster. A member of the graduating class of Westminster High School 1969, she received her bachelor's in Early Childhood Education from Towson University in 1973. She obtained her Master's Equivalency in Education at Goucher College. Helen was married to Michael F. Armacost on June 17, 1972. They were married for 48 years. Helen worked at William Winchester Elementary School in Westminster, MD as both a 1st and 3rd grade teacher, the school she herself attended as a child. She retired from Carroll County Public Schools in 2013 and devoted the remainder of her life to her greatest passion - her family. Along with her husband, Helen is survived by her son Michael T. and his wife, Beth and grandchildren Jackson T. and Cooper J.; son Ryan T.; son Jonathan M. and his wife Caroline and grandchildren Samuel M., Juliana M., Maximus J., and William M.; brother William H. B. Hahn; brother Robert H. Hahn; sister Deborah L. Hahn; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; cousins and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her biological parents, and her devoted mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Francis T. Tawney. Helen's family will receive friends at Pritts Funeral Home, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD on Thursday, September 17th from 2pm until 4pm, and 6pm until 8pm. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 15773 Dover Road, Upperco, MD 21155, at 10 am, Friday, September 18th, 2020. Pastor Carl Myers will be officiating the service. Social distancing and face covering will be in practice. My mom is a never-ending song playing in my heart, of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words, but I will always remember the tune. Gracie Harmon It is not the length of life, but depth of life. Emerson All are welcome for the visitations. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Humane Society of Carroll County at www.hscarroll.org
.