1/1
Helen Bouis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Virginia Bouis, 96, formerly of Westminster, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Gardens of Gettysburg. Born on January 23, 1924 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Norris Ridaway and Ethel Paul Ridaway. Her husband M. Dwight Bouis died on February 28, 1982. Helen was a member of the Westminster United Methodist Church. She worked in the church's food pantry for 14 years. She was also active in bible studies at the church. She participated in a local homemaker's group for decades. She loved to cook and sew. She is survived by daughters Carolyn V. Holland-Koontz and husband Dean of Littlestown, PA., and Claudia A. "Cookie" Humphreys and husband Richard of West Fenwick, DE; six grandchildren Alyson Kwon, Norman Buckingham, III, Alexander Buckingham, Beatrice Ginger Eney, Terrie Leigh Driscoll-Smith, and Tracy Lynn Crone. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Marion Dale Buckingham and a grandson Scott Holland. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster United Methodist Church at 165 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved