Helen Kathleen Boyles, 96, of Westminster, died Monday evening, April 15, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead. Born December 14, 1922 in Juniata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lewis and Sadie Elizabeth (Haupt) Mentzer. She was married for 67 years to Dale E. Boyles, Sr,, who predeceased her in 2013. Helen was a secretary for Disc Company in Pikesville. She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Westminster. Also, Helen loved sewing, reading, listening to audio books, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, especially at the family cabin in PA. Surviving is her son, Dale E. "Skip" Boyles, Jr and wife, Ann of Finksburg; grandchildren, Amy Rink and husband, Jim, of Hampstead and Jason Boyles of Westminster, great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Jared Rink; sisters-in-law, Virginia Barnes of Masonic Home in Hunt Valley, Peggy Craig and husband, Richard, of Washington, PA; step-grandchildren, Gregory Moss and wife, K.C., of Columbus, OH and Kelly Morraye and husband, Jay, of Sykesville; and step-great-grandchildren, Annie and Noah Morraye, and Braden and Ella Moss; and 20 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Jane Thompson, Lois Tussey and Fayeanne Sharrar; and brother, Harry L. Mentzer, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to Grace Lutheran Church at the above address or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary