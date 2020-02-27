|
|
Helen Caroline Campbell, 110, formerly of Taneytown, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg. Born September 27, 1909 in Carroll County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Shoemaker) Smith. She was the wife of the late John Campbell, to whom she was married for 60 years. He passed in 2005. Helen, along with her husband John, was the owner/operator of Campbell's Radio and Television in Westminster. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her house, and working alongside of her husband in their Westminster shop. Helen is survived by 5 nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by all 4 of her siblings, Josephine Coker, Elizabeth Niemyer, Fred Smith and Nellie Simpson. Services are private. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 27, 2020