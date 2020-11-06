Helen Elizabeth Forquer, 71, of Taneytown, Maryland died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Long View Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Manchester, MD. Born November 23, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Louis Thomas and Dorothy (Hands) Orem. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Edward Forquer, Sr. Helen was retired from Random House working in the clerical department for several years. She loved the color red, ladybugs, and watching game shows. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She loved eating Maryland hard shell crabs. Surviving are daughter, Lisa M. Keefer and husband Garrett of Taneytown; brother, Louis E. Orem of Westminster; grandchildren, Amanda, Hailey, Gary, Danielle, Rachel, Jackie, Thomas, and Jeremiah; great-grandchildren, Silas and Everly Hagan. She was predeceased by a son, Charles E. Forquer, Jr.; a sister, Betty Martin; and by a sister-in-law, Joan Stephan Orem. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Graveside services at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD will be private.



