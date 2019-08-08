Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church 8619 Blacks Mill Road Creagerstown , MD View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 2:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church 8619 Blacks Mill Road Creagerstown , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Elizabeth "Peggy" Summers Holweck, age 89, formerly of Oak Hill Road, Woodsboro, Md. went into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday August 5. Born November 3, 1929 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Lee Albert and Helen Elizabeth O'Neill Summers. She was the wife of Ralph Holweck. They were married June 10, 1951. Mrs. Holweck was a 1947 graduate of Coolidge High School, Washington, D.C., a 1951 graduate of University of Maryland with a degree in textiles and clothing, where she also received her Master's Degree in Education with honors in 1973. She taught home economics at Mt. Airy Middle School for 30 years. Mrs. Holweck was a life member of Founders and Patriots of Maryland and the DAR Frederick Chapter, where she received her 50 year service pin. She was also a member of the Colonial Dames, War of 1812 and the St. John's Lutheran Church, Creagerstown, Md. She and her cousin researched and published a book, "The First Three Generations of John Summers of Maryland". Peggy enjoyed square dancing weekly with Ralph and sewed her own costumes in the 1960's. In 1986 she opened a Miniature Dollhouse shop at Mountain Gate, Thurmont, where she sold miniature houses, furniture, wallpaper, electrical kits and families, in which all were one inch to one foot scale. Later the shop was moved to her home. She enjoyed making plastic canvas houses with music boxes inside, attending the Maryland Symphony Orchestra in Hagerstown, and playing her piano. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and son, Rick, to England, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Canada and across the US. Surviving are brother, Edward Lee Summers and wife Betty of Silver Spring; children, Ralph Dennis Holweck and wife Gail of Orlando. Fla., Margaret Elizabeth Holweck Schaeffer and husband Craig of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., Randall Kurt Holweck and wife Dorraine of Shepherdstown, W.Va, Richard Lee Holweck of Frederick, Md., Robert Carl Holweck and wife Tracey of Belcamp, Md; grandchildren Jason Holweck and wife Jennifer, Brian Holweck, Calvin Schaeffer and wife Aniko, Renee Monteleone and husband Andrew, Noah Holweck and wife Mary, Tabetha Virts and husband John; step-children Tony Holweck, Sara Matzen and husband Matt; and 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Ralph Holweck; grandson Keith Andrew Schaeffer; and daughter-in-law Sue Holweck. A visitation will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 11 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown, followed by a funeral service at 2pm. The Rev. Wayne Blaser will officiate. Interment will be in Creagerstown Cemetery, followed by a meal in the Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church and sent to the above address. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

