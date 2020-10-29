Helen E. Ritter (nee Marr), age 88, of Catonsville, MD, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Ridgeway Manor in Catonsville, MD. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Ritter, who died on February 8, 2016, for 65 years. She was the father of Stephen and wife Doris, Janice Ring and husband John, and Timothy and wife Ruth. Sister of- Ruth, Dorothy, Mildred, Vyra, Betty, Leo, Richard, Charles, and John. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker; life-long member of Arlington Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She Volunteered at Montrose School for Girls and taught a class at the Baltimore Rescue Mission. Friends may call at the Arlington Baptist Church, 3030 N. Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21244 on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM and Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM; Funeral service will be held Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment Lake View Memorial Park In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Missions Program of Arlington Baptist Church. Arrangements made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
