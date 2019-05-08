Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Frances Shimkus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Shimkus, age 67, of Finksburg passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, William "Buddy" Sr.; son Doug Weaver and his wife Cathy; daughter Lori O'Driscoll; daughter Angela Weaver and her husband Brian Cornwell; son Buddy Shimkus and his wife Stephanie; son Johnny Shimkus; grandsons, Logan, Maxton, Aidan and Braedan; granddaughters Ella, Abby, and Emma; three brothers, two sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother known to her grandchildren as "Mom Mom" and "Abuela"; she will be greatly loved and forever missed. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Ciara, and her parents Albert and Helen Cahill. The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road in Finksburg. A Funeral Service will be at 10am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at

