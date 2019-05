Helen Shimkus, age 67, of Finksburg passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, William "Buddy" Sr.; son Doug Weaver and his wife Cathy; daughter Lori O'Driscoll; daughter Angela Weaver and her husband Brian Cornwell; son Buddy Shimkus and his wife Stephanie; son Johnny Shimkus; grandsons, Logan, Maxton, Aidan and Braedan; granddaughters Ella, Abby, and Emma; three brothers, two sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother known to her grandchildren as "Mom Mom" and "Abuela"; she will be greatly loved and forever missed. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Ciara, and her parents Albert and Helen Cahill. The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road in Finksburg. A Funeral Service will be at 10am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.elinefuneralhome.com