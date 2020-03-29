Helen G Hargett, 89, entered the presence of the Lord at Windsor Place, Orlando, FL on March 27, 2020. Born on April 15, 1930 in Westminster, Md., she was the daughter of the late Ruth Viola Bish and Vernon Ametus Garrett. She was married for 63 years to the late Robert Vernon Hargett. She graduated from Westminster High School, class of 1947. Helen worked as a bookkeeper for Red Lobster and Regal Marine in Orlando. She was proud of her work as a Hospice volunteer and Meals on Wheels. Helen also was a lover of flowers, a passionate reader of mystery books and a dedicated solver of all kinds of puzzles. Helen was predeceased by a son, William Scott Hargett and sister, Mary Grace Michael. She is survived by nieces, Pamela Henson, Hanover, PA and Melanie Bolte, Glenville, PA. As per her request there will be no service.

