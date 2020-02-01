Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Hickey. View Sign Service Information Sandy Mount United Methodist 2101 Old Westminster Pike Finksburg, MD 21048 Memorial service 11:00 AM Sandy Mount United Methodist Church 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen King Hickey, 91, of Finksburg, MD, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on July 16, 1928 in Glendora, NJ she was the daughter of the late George H. King Sr and Laura Sommer King. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Hickey who passed away in 2002. Helen graduated in 1946 from Western High School in Baltimore. She worked at Enoch Pratt Library and Montgomery Ward before becoming a homemaker and devoting her life to raising a family. She loved the beach, bowling, Sunday breakfast at Bob Evans, playing penny slots at the casino, baseball, the Baltimore Orioles and spending time with family. She was tenacious, funny and an inspiration to us all. She will be truly missed. She is survived by sister Anne King Gent, children: Kevin Hickey and wife Donna, Brian Hickey, Lynn Sieglein and husband Robert, 9 grandchildren: Kristina, Sean, Ashley, Lauren, Sarah, Ben, Jon, Josh, and Amy, 10 ½ great grandchildren, loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother George H King Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or the at or 800-227-2345.

Helen King Hickey, 91, of Finksburg, MD, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on July 16, 1928 in Glendora, NJ she was the daughter of the late George H. King Sr and Laura Sommer King. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Hickey who passed away in 2002. Helen graduated in 1946 from Western High School in Baltimore. She worked at Enoch Pratt Library and Montgomery Ward before becoming a homemaker and devoting her life to raising a family. She loved the beach, bowling, Sunday breakfast at Bob Evans, playing penny slots at the casino, baseball, the Baltimore Orioles and spending time with family. She was tenacious, funny and an inspiration to us all. She will be truly missed. She is survived by sister Anne King Gent, children: Kevin Hickey and wife Donna, Brian Hickey, Lynn Sieglein and husband Robert, 9 grandchildren: Kristina, Sean, Ashley, Lauren, Sarah, Ben, Jon, Josh, and Amy, 10 ½ great grandchildren, loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brother George H King Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or the at or 800-227-2345. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.