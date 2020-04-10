Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Helen Janet Duffany


1933 - 2020
Helen Janet Duffany Obituary
Helen Janet Duffany, 86, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Westminster Healthcare Center. Born on August 3, 1933 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Leo R. and Charlotte (Bigelow) Baker. Helen was retired in 1996 from Change, Inc. in Westminster, where she worked as a van driver and aide. She was a resident at Locust House in Westminster and attended Westminster First Church of God. Surviving are daughter, Mary Rose Hughes and husband Randy; sons, Kevin Fisher and Robert Duffany; grandchildren, Jade and Madison Duffany. She was predeceased by a brother, Frederick Baker; and by sisters, Gladys Kansas and Edith Lambert. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 10, 2020
