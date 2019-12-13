Helen L Jarvis, 88, of Finksburg, MD passed away on December 11, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born January 25, 1931 in North Wilkesboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Vicie (Pruitt) Johnson and the devoted wife of Albert Glenn Jarvis. Helen was a member of Westminster Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading a good Romance Novel. In her younger days she loved to dance and even taught her children how to do the Jitterbug. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Albert Glenn Jarvis; daughter, Anita Ann Worthen and husband Michael of Finksburg, MD; son, Albert Allen Jarvis and wife Diane of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren: Michael Paul Worthen, Jr., Jason Lethcoe; great-grandchildren: Lindsey Worthen, Ellie Worthen, Eric Lethcoe, and Ryan Lethcoe. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm & 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the Westminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD with Pastor Matt McMillan officiating. A Private Family Interment will be held in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 13, 2019