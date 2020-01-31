Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Korman, 87, a lifelong resident of Hampstead, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Long View Healthcare Center in Manchester. Born August 27, 1932 in Hampstead, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Harris Ruby. She was the wife of the late John C. Korman, who passed away June 7, 2019. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Korman was a cafeteria worker for Black & Decker in Hampstead. She was a member of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and Mt Zion United Methodist Church in Upperco. She enjoyed cooking fudge, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, and reading. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Charles W. and Dora Korman of Monkton; her sister, sister, Mary Tracey of Hampstead; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Daisy Rill and Lillian Rill and brother, Joseph Ruby. The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Deacon Charles Barnhart, Jr. and Chaplain Susan Fleming. Interment will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, Upperco. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, PO Box 231, Hampstead, MD 21074.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 31, 2020