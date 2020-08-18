1/1
Helen Mary Shook
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Mary Shook, 65, of Timonium, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in her home. Born November 2, 1954, in Baltimore, she is survived by her children Elizabeth Shook, Rebecca Schneitzinger, Daniel Shook; and grandchild, Regan Schneitzinger. Her joy came from helping others and spending time with her children. Her lifelong accomplishments were admirable and respected by many. Serving as a Medic/EMT in the United States Army at a young age, followed by a lifelong career in medicine, Helen dedicated her life to healthcare and was respected by many in her field. To those that knew her, she would have done anything for anyone. Her endless desire to be compassionate, empathetic, and selfless defined who she was as a friend, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed. A private cremation was held at All Faiths Crematory and Chapel in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to University of Maryland Children's Hospital. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved