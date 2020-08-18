Helen Mary Shook, 65, of Timonium, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in her home. Born November 2, 1954, in Baltimore, she is survived by her children Elizabeth Shook, Rebecca Schneitzinger, Daniel Shook; and grandchild, Regan Schneitzinger. Her joy came from helping others and spending time with her children. Her lifelong accomplishments were admirable and respected by many. Serving as a Medic/EMT in the United States Army at a young age, followed by a lifelong career in medicine, Helen dedicated her life to healthcare and was respected by many in her field. To those that knew her, she would have done anything for anyone. Her endless desire to be compassionate, empathetic, and selfless defined who she was as a friend, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed. A private cremation was held at All Faiths Crematory and Chapel in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to University of Maryland Children's Hospital. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com