Helen Naomi Duckworth, 102, of Westminster passed away at her daughter's home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on July 7, 1917 in Cumberland she was the daughter of the late Forest and Margaret Louise (Layman) Michael. She was the loving wife of Harold Duckworth, who predeceased her in 1985. Helen graduated from Grantsville High School, class of 1936. She was a dedicated homemaker and later in life worked at Modern Ideal on Green St. Helen enjoyed sewing and gardening and was a member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren. Surviving her are children Neva Schaeffer of Westminster, and Kenneth Duckworth and wife Kitty of Abbottstown, PA; grandchildren Michele DeGroft (Greg), Melissa Duckworth, Jessica Heuit, William Vandyke (Steven), Robert Duckworth (Kelsey); 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her granddaughter Christina Myers; and by siblings Julius Michael, Mildred Beachy, Stanley Michael, and Eleanor Michael. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with services beginning at 11am. Interment will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Westminster Church of the Brethren, 1 Park Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 CarrollHospice.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 17, 2019