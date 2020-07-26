Helen R. Peddicord, age 80, of Sykesville passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. Born February 26, 1940, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late John Peddicord, Sr. and Mary M. Beavan Peddicord. Helen obtained her education and master's degree in child psychology from the University of Maryland. She was a member of the Sisters of Bon Secours, Marriottsville, from 1958 to 1970. Helen was employed by the State of Maryland at RICA in Baltimore, MD then in 1980 when RICA, Rockville opened she served as their Director of Nursing and Residential Services until her retirement in 2007. As a child and young adult she was a member of St. Ambrose Parish in Pimlico. Helen was a long standing member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Libertytown and a member of their Ladies Club. She was well know for her "dishwashing" skills. She had a deep love for her garden full of flowers, which she cared for with much devotion. She had a real talent for arranging beautiful floral arrangements, which many of her friends were lucky to receive as gifts over the years. Helen was everyone's favorite person to have a talk with without facing judgment. Her talks will be missed very much by family and friends. She was always there to help her family in times of need. She is survived by siblings and their spouses: Mary M. "Sue" Meyers Rash and husband Glenn of Sykesville, John J. Peddicord, Jr. and wife Phyllis of Easton, Marie A. Wilson and husband Ernest of Sykesville, Catherine Peddicord and husband Steve Fesler of Sykesville. She is also survived by very very beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Edward F. Peddicord who died in 1991. A funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday at 11am at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Libertytown, MD 21762. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the St. Peter's Ladies Club.



