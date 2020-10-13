1/1
Helen Roop
1933 - 2020
Helen Marie (Wantz) Roop, 87, of Keymar, MD died of natural causes on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lorien Taneytown. Born October 10, 1933 in Pleasant Valley, MD, she was the daughter of the late Archie C. Wantz and Mary Elizabeth (Warehime) Wantz. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother, Hazel and Martin. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Norval Leroy Roop, on July 21, 1951, who predeceased her in 1991. Helen graduated in 1951 from Taneytown High School, where she served as class president during her senior year. She was a dairy farmer's wife for 13 years, and was employed as a store clerk, office worker, and all-around Girl Friday by Busy Bee Cleaners in Littlestown for 10 years. She then went to work in the Finance Office of the Carroll County government for 23 years, where she became the Accounts Payable supervisor, from which she retired in 1994. She loved the outdoors and was known for always being on the go, having to keep busy doing something useful. She also served as a volunteer for the Taneytown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are her eldest son, Dennis Eugene Roop and wife Debra of Keymar, MD; grandchildren, Michael James Roop, Brian Edward Roop and Laurie Ann Roop, and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Naomi; son, David Eugene Roop of Keymar, MD; grandchildren, David Eugene Roop II and Mathew Alexander Roop, and great-grandchildren, David, Ellie, Colan, Amelia and McKenzie. Due to Covid-19, a celebratory service will be held in her honor at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
