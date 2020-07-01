Helen VanFossen

Helen Chermaine "Sherry" VanFossen, 89, passed away June 28, 2020, at Ravenwood Assisted Living, Hagerstown, MD. She was born May 31, 1931, in Legore, MD to the late Raymond E. and Nettie E.(Booser) Eyler. Sherry graduated from Walkersville High School in 1948. In 1950 she married a high school classmate, Harry VanFossen, who was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. While they were stationed in Hawaii, she was trained and certified as a Beautician. She and her husband raised their four daughters at his many assignments around the country. Their fondest memories were always of their years with the Marine Corps. After returning to Maryland, she operated a beauty shop in her home in Poplar Springs. She was active in Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron with the Mt. Airy chapter. Later, she and her husband moved to Berkeley Springs, WV where she was again active with Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening and sewing related crafts. She was also an avid and accomplished bowler. They moved to Cumberland, MD in 2006 and to Ravenwood Assisted Living, Hagerstown, MD in 2019. She is survived by daughter Denise Hanna her husband Ed- Cumberland,MD, daughter Drusilla Sealing her husband Don- Sykesville,MD, daughter Donna Kay VanFossen- Hanover, PA, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by a brother, Mahlon Eyler his wife Phyllis- Levels, WV, a sister Cindy Hinds her husband Ronnie-Augusta, GA, She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, parents, two sisters, a brother, and her daughter Dale VanFossen. Due to the pandemic, attendance is limited to family and a few close friends for a viewing on Thursday, July 2nd from 12:30p.m. to 1:00p.m. at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Boulevard in Hagerstown. Masks and social distancing is required. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place on a later date at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, Flintstone, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the Marine Corps Museum, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172.



