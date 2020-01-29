Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Virginia Sweisford. View Sign Service Information Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester 3296 Charmil Drive Manchester , MD 21102 (410)-374-2626 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester 3296 Charmil Drive Manchester , MD 21102 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester 3296 Charmil Drive Manchester , MD 21102 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Virginia Sweisford, 88 passed from this life to the next on Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at the Hanover Hall, Hanover, PA. She was born on April 26, 1931 in Reisterstown MD, a daughter of the late George A. Harris Sr. and the late Beulah Clark Harris. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Manchester MD and previously a member of St Johns United Methodist Church, Hampstead MD. She was artistic, doing both oil painting and pencil drawings. She was blessed with a beautiful soprano singing voice and sang with the adult choirs of both churches as well as performing occasional solos. She held various jobs in her life including factory jobs and retail, but the jobs that she was most proud of were when she worked in the nursery at Carroll County Hospital as a nurse's aide and later as a home caregiver for the elderly. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Jane Leister of MD, Dorothy (Dwight) Bollinger of PA, Barbara Adams of MD and Julia (James) Bloomer of WI, six grandchildren: Sara (Michael) Dellinger of IN, Carole Ann Bollinger of PA, Colton Wetzel of WI, Christopher Isabella of VA, and Cassandra Sweisford and Kaylee Sweisford of WI, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Mary Harris Shue of PA and brother John B (Susan) Harris Sr. of MD, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was pre-deceased by a daughter Catherine Leister, grand-daughter Kallie Ann Beachtel, brothers George A. Harris Jr. and Charles R. Harris and former husbands Vernon "Bud" Leister and Harry "Jack" Sweisford. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 from 7-9pm. where a funeral service will be held on Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00am. with the Rev. Gregory Rapp officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity U.C.C. Cemetery, Manchester, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Helen's memory to the Memorial Fund of Trinity United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 730, Manchester, MD 21102. Online condolences may be offered at

