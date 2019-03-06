Helen Virginia "Ginny" Jones Walker, 70, of Staunton, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Envoy of Staunton. She was born on January 1, 1949, in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in and around Westminster, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Harold Jones, Sr. and Catherine Noel Richardson Jones of Deerfield, Virginia and her only brother, Kenneth Harold Jones, Jr., of Millboro, Virginia, who passed away in October of 2015.Ginny had a love for all animals! She rode and showed horses all her life. She was self employed and raised and showed Min-Pins. Ginny was happy and energetic and made friends wherever she lived.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sharon Brown Jones of Millboro, Virginia; a niece, Brandi and a nephew, KC, both of Lexington, Virginia and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.There will be no formal services. She was cremated at her request.The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, Virginia.Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 6, 2019