Service Information J.L. Davis Funeral Home 12525 Bradbury Avenue Smithsburg , MD 21783 (301)-791-1230

Helen Lee (Hillman) Wiedenhoeft-Snyder, 93, Went to be with the Lord on Oct. 30, 2019. A devout Catholic, Lee was a member of St. Alphonus in Woodstock, MD, and Our Lady's Center, in Ellicott City. Lee was the daughter of Genevieve Gygiel and Cogan Hillman. Lee was a retired R.N. and had worked at Springfield State Hospital. She dedicated her life to helping others being a very kind and generous woman of faith. Many remember her German Shepard Maxwell, who was her loyal companion for 17 years. She rescued many animals. Lee was a staunch defender of animal rights and caring about the preservation of Nature. She often expressed her disdain for animal abuse or neglect, the issues over development, and the removal of trees and over habitat loss. Lee had spiritual gifts in "after death communication" and had many profound stories she shared. She had an incredible sense of humor. Lee loved her family, and many nieces and nephews would always stay at their "Aunt Lee's". Lee is survived by brother Eugene Hillman, daughter Jan Walker-James, son in law Larry S. James Sr., great grandsons Thomas Grosso, and Breyhdon Priore. Lee was preceded in death by Jan's father John T.Wiedenhoeft, and 2nd husband Jack Snyder., and fiancee Bill Radzkewicz., as well as, grandson Theodore "TEDDY" Walker -Priore, Sisters Ruth Priore, Genevieve Brill, mother-in-law Nina D. Wiedenhoeft, brother Richard Dick Hillman, nephews Michael Priore, and Tim Hillman and her best friends, Delores McClarren, and Helene Furguson. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Defenders of Animal Rights,inc., 14412 Old York Rd., P.O. box 25 , Phoenix, Md 21121 or to Jan Walker, P.O. Box 186, Hancock, Md.21750, for funeral costs. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at

