Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Young. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen M. Young, 101, of Westminster, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on September 1, 1918 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Jacob Miller and Nettie Wantz Miller Shaffer. She was married to the late Ralph M. Young who died on June 12, 1991. Before retiring Helen worked for the Board of Education. She was a member of St. Benjamin's Women's, Evangelical Lutheran Churches of America, and she liked helping out with church luncheons. She also loved playing cards and travelling, especially with her church group friends. She is survived by three children Joyce Young Rhoads and husband Howard of Fayetteville, NC., Daniel H. Young and wife JoAnn of Westminster, and Steven L. Young and wife Billie of Ashburn, VA; six grandchildren Christine Kastner and husband Robert of Raleigh, NC., David Rhoads and wife Annette of Chantilly, VA., Alyson Guerra and husband Joseph of Westminster, Alex Young and wife Shelli of Westminster, Grey Young and wife Kaitrin of Virginia Beach, VA., and Kelsey Ruocco and husband Nick of Charlotte, NC; eight great-grandchildren Laura, Brian, Nicole, Megan, Jeffrey, Joseph, Greyson, Brayden, and Emersym; and a sister Eva Warner Koontz of Westminster. Besides her husband she was predeceased by one son Dale Ralph Young; two sisters Mary C. Reed and Grace Naomi Miller-Crumbacker; and one brother Walter E. Miller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157. Interment will follow at St. Benjamin's Krider's Church Cemetery. Contributions can be made to St. Benjamin's Krider's Lutheran Church at 700 Krider's Cemetery Road, Westminster, MD. 21158, or to the CLV Resident's Assistant Fund at 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. 21157 (Attn: Philanthropy Dept.), or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.

Helen M. Young, 101, of Westminster, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on September 1, 1918 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Jacob Miller and Nettie Wantz Miller Shaffer. She was married to the late Ralph M. Young who died on June 12, 1991. Before retiring Helen worked for the Board of Education. She was a member of St. Benjamin's Women's, Evangelical Lutheran Churches of America, and she liked helping out with church luncheons. She also loved playing cards and travelling, especially with her church group friends. She is survived by three children Joyce Young Rhoads and husband Howard of Fayetteville, NC., Daniel H. Young and wife JoAnn of Westminster, and Steven L. Young and wife Billie of Ashburn, VA; six grandchildren Christine Kastner and husband Robert of Raleigh, NC., David Rhoads and wife Annette of Chantilly, VA., Alyson Guerra and husband Joseph of Westminster, Alex Young and wife Shelli of Westminster, Grey Young and wife Kaitrin of Virginia Beach, VA., and Kelsey Ruocco and husband Nick of Charlotte, NC; eight great-grandchildren Laura, Brian, Nicole, Megan, Jeffrey, Joseph, Greyson, Brayden, and Emersym; and a sister Eva Warner Koontz of Westminster. Besides her husband she was predeceased by one son Dale Ralph Young; two sisters Mary C. Reed and Grace Naomi Miller-Crumbacker; and one brother Walter E. Miller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157. Interment will follow at St. Benjamin's Krider's Church Cemetery. Contributions can be made to St. Benjamin's Krider's Lutheran Church at 700 Krider's Cemetery Road, Westminster, MD. 21158, or to the CLV Resident's Assistant Fund at 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. 21157 (Attn: Philanthropy Dept.), or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close