Helen M. Young, 101, of Westminster, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on September 1, 1918 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Jacob Miller and Nettie Wantz Miller Shaffer. She was married to the late Ralph M. Young who died on June 12, 1991. Before retiring Helen worked for the Board of Education. She was a member of St. Benjamin's Women's, Evangelical Lutheran Churches of America, and she liked helping out with church luncheons. She also loved playing cards and travelling, especially with her church group friends. She is survived by three children Joyce Young Rhoads and husband Howard of Fayetteville, NC., Daniel H. Young and wife JoAnn of Westminster, and Steven L. Young and wife Billie of Ashburn, VA; six grandchildren Christine Kastner and husband Robert of Raleigh, NC., David Rhoads and wife Annette of Chantilly, VA., Alyson Guerra and husband Joseph of Westminster, Alex Young and wife Shelli of Westminster, Grey Young and wife Kaitrin of Virginia Beach, VA., and Kelsey Ruocco and husband Nick of Charlotte, NC; eight great-grandchildren Laura, Brian, Nicole, Megan, Jeffrey, Joseph, Greyson, Brayden, and Emersym; and a sister Eva Warner Koontz of Westminster. Besides her husband she was predeceased by one son Dale Ralph Young; two sisters Mary C. Reed and Grace Naomi Miller-Crumbacker; and one brother Walter E. Miller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157. Interment will follow at St. Benjamin's Krider's Church Cemetery. Contributions can be made to St. Benjamin's Krider's Lutheran Church at 700 Krider's Cemetery Road, Westminster, MD. 21158, or to the CLV Resident's Assistant Fund at 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. 21157 (Attn: Philanthropy Dept.), or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2019