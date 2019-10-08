Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Helene A. "Dodie" Ferguson

Helene A. "Dodie" Ferguson Obituary
Helene A. "Dodie" Ferguson, age 79, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Meadows at Sun Valley Assisted Living. Born June 14, 1940, in Sykesville, MD she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. Forsyth, Sr. and Helen Grimes Forsyth. Helene, also known as Dodie retired as a R.N. from Springfield Hospital Center, Sykesville in 2000. She was a graduate of Sykesville High School, Class of 1958. She had been a member of the Women of the Moose since 1979. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: M. Kathy and Roger Jessee of Taylorsville and Tamera and Lauren Wolfe of Sharpsburg; grandchildren: Joshua Jessee, Timothy Jessee, Brandon Jessee and Julie Warren and husband Sean and great-grandsons: Garrett Warren and Jacob Warren. She was predeceased by brothers: Thomas C. Forsyth, Jr. and Robert H. Forsyth, Sr. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am. Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019
