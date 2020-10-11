Helmut E. Schrank, 98, of Lancaster, PA, passed peacefully Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 at The Glen at Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA. Born Aug. 22, 1922 in Berlin, Germany he was the son of the late Richard and Edith Quiring Schrank. He was the husband of the late Gladys Ida Stout Schrank( 1948-1993) and the late Mildred Lucille Schrank(1996-2017). He was a retired electrical engineer for Westinghouse. Helmut was a man of great Christian faith and a gifted teacher. He is survived by his children: Arthur Schrank and wife Bonnie of Freeland, MD, Janet Gress and husband Michael of Fort Collins, CO and Linda Olson and husband Peter of Keene, NH, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son: Steven Schrank and a sister: Helga Gerber. Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be made at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com