1/1
Henry Jacob Carroll Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Jacob Carroll, Jr., 80, of Manchester, MD, passed Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the York Hospital in York, PA. Born Sept. 29, 1939 in Rockville, MD, he was the son of the late Henry Jacob Carroll, Sr. and Marie Evelyn Poff Carroll. He was the husband of Mary Mae Hesson Carroll for 62 years. Henry owned and operated the Henry Carroll & Sons construction company. He enjoyed deer hunting and mowing grass. He and his dog Buster also enjoyed discussing world matters, daily at the Highs Dairy Store at Rt. 30 and 496. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Barry Hesson and wife Maureen of Glenville, PA, Pam McCarthy and husband Jay of Crossville, Tenn., Brian Carroll and wife Donna of Manchester, MD and Vicki Steger and husband DJ of Glenville, PA, son in law: Ed Dougherty of Lancaster, PA, siblings: Maryann Alban of Westminster, MD and Gene Carroll of Illinois. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by children: Teri Dougherty and Michael Carroll and siblings: Bobby, Ronald and Becky Carroll and Janet Berry. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bixler's Church Cemetery Fund, 3372 Bixler Church Road, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements are be handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
Henry was the father of our daughter-in-law, Vicki Steger. He was very strong and a unique person. Henry was hardworking and always willng to go the extra mile by knowing what needed to be done and how to do it, and then helping out and making it happen just like he said. He was our friend and will be missed.
Donald & Ruth Steger
Friend
August 21, 2020
Henry was like a second dad to me. We worked well together and he taught me everything I know about construction. He was a bull, but we got along great. I will miss him dearly.
David Dell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved