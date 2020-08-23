Henry Jacob Carroll, Jr., 80, of Manchester, MD, passed Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the York Hospital in York, PA. Born Sept. 29, 1939 in Rockville, MD, he was the son of the late Henry Jacob Carroll, Sr. and Marie Evelyn Poff Carroll. He was the husband of Mary Mae Hesson Carroll for 62 years. Henry owned and operated the Henry Carroll & Sons construction company. He enjoyed deer hunting and mowing grass. He and his dog Buster also enjoyed discussing world matters, daily at the Highs Dairy Store at Rt. 30 and 496. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Barry Hesson and wife Maureen of Glenville, PA, Pam McCarthy and husband Jay of Crossville, Tenn., Brian Carroll and wife Donna of Manchester, MD and Vicki Steger and husband DJ of Glenville, PA, son in law: Ed Dougherty of Lancaster, PA, siblings: Maryann Alban of Westminster, MD and Gene Carroll of Illinois. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by children: Teri Dougherty and Michael Carroll and siblings: Bobby, Ronald and Becky Carroll and Janet Berry. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bixler's Church Cemetery Fund, 3372 Bixler Church Road, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements are be handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com