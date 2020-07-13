Henry Morris Martin, age 60, of Hampstead, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 11, 2020. Henry was born on June 12, 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Mary Mandelia (Sparks) and Silas Preston Martin. Henry's survivors include his loving wife of nearly 36 years, Joan (Cole) Martin, his daughter Jennifer Kline and her husband David Kline, and his loyal dog and companion, Zoey. He is also survived by brothers Wesley Martin, his wife Cathy and their children Ashley Martin and Wesley Martin Jr. and wife Kristen; and Wayne Martin and his sons Bradley and Brandon Martin. He was a devoted father, husband, brother, and role model to all those who crossed his path. Henry graduated from Hereford High School in 1978 and was first in his family to earn college and graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering and Technical Management from Johns Hopkins University in 1996, 1999, and 2006 respectively. He attended school while working full-time to support his young family and while overcoming challenges with Crohn's disease, which was a testament to his work ethic and perseverance. Over the years, Henry was well known as an esteemed electrical engineer at Lockheed Martin with 17 years of service, followed by time at Raytheon, Autani, and most recently Transformational Security, among others. His personal interests included RV traveling with his wife and dog, camping with friends, motorcycle rides, pickleball, fishing at Prettyboy Reservoir, fixing things, and solving problems. He spent his life helping and serving others in the community which started as a young volunteer EMT at Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department where he was a life member. All are welcome to join Henry's family at LifePoint Church, 1701 Emory Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136, for visitation on Wednesday July 15th from 9:30 - 10:45 AM followed by a celebration of life service with Senior Pastor Joe Duke officiating at 11 AM. For those wishing to participate remotely, the service will be webcast at www.elinefh.com
. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Henry's life, contributions can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
), 733 Third Ave Suite 510 New York, NY 10017 or LifePoint Church (www.lifepointchurch.us
). Arrangements are entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.