Henry Paris Huggins (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Henry Paris Huggins, 87, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Gilchrist Center Towson. Born on February 29, 1932, in Tennessee, he was the son of the late William and Martha Davis Huggins. He was the loving husband of Vera Jane Warnick Huggins. Henry worked as a stationary engineer for the state of Maryland. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and he served in the Korean War. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Brenda Conner of Delaware, Mark Huggins of Owings Mills, MD, and Karen Evans of Virginia, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 12 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 3200 Ridge Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
