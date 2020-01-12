RED LION - Herald W. Smith, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Linda R. (Ruppert) Smith to whom he was married for 55 years. Herald was the son of the late Ruth Mason and grandson of the late William F. and Mabel E. Stonesifer. He was a graduate of Westminster Senior High School - Class of 1962 and served in the Maryland National Guard. In addition to his wife, Mr. Smith is also survived by two sons, Darrell and Jason Smith; his step-sister, Gail Hartlaub and an uncle, Mick Mackley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Blizzard. Herald enjoyed going to Corn Hill Fishing & Hunting Club, playing cards at Yorkanna Gun Club and watching football and baseball. He retired from Safeway after 30 years, where he was employed as a manager. Following his retirement he worked with Maier's Bakery. Herald's family was the love of his life. He will be sadly missed Always and Forever. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2650 Freysville Rd, Red Lion, PA 17356. Officiating the service will be his pastor, the Rev. Paul Frank. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, PA 17356 is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 12, 2020