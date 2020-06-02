Dr. Herbert Henderson Jr.
1964 - 2020
Dr. Herbert Paul Henderson, Jr., 56, of Westminster, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born March 27, 1964 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Loretta (Shehan) Henderson and Herbert Paul Henderson, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Hanyok, his wife of 24 years. He was a Physician at Manchester Family Medicine and was also the Medical Examiner for Carroll County. He graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and the University of South Carolina at Spartanburg, and served his residency at Spartanburg Regional. He was a loving husband and father. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter Josie Henderson and son Paul Henderson, both of Westminster; a sister Kathy Majors and husband John, brothers Marty Henderson and wife Ashley and Tim Henderson, all of Spartanburg, SC; and mother-in-law Betty Hanyok of Westminster. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations for scholarships for Herb's children can be sent to Manchester Family Medicine, 2973 Manchester Road, Manchester, MD. 21102 to either Josie or Paul Henderson. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
June 1, 2020
To Dr. Hanyok and family, I am very sorry to here of the passing of Dr. Henderson. He was a good doctor, and I always enjoyed the few times I saw him at office as a patient. Again my condolences for someone who left us too soon. Tim Lewis and Family.
Timothy P Lewis
Acquaintance
