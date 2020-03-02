|
Herbert Paul Ecker, 90, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. Born January 4, 1930 in New Windsor, MD he was the son of the late Sterling and Florence (Strine) Ecker. He was the husband of 39 years to Shirley L. (Warehime) Ecker. Herb was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was a member of Emmanuel (Baust) United Church of Christ in Tyrone. He worked for E. Stewart Mitchell in Baltimore, C.J. Miller in Hampstead, and Hillcrest in Littlestown. He retired in 2007 from Barnes Tire Center in Westminster. He enjoyed helping his son-in-law, Don on the farm. Herb was happiest when working outdoors, mowing lawns, yard landscaping, and taking day trips. Surviving in addition to his wife Shirley, are daughters, Jill White and husband Douglas of Taneytown, Lisa Brower and husband Donald of Taneytown, Janice Dougherty and husband Michael of Spring Grove, PA; daughter-in-law, Beth Ecker of DE; grandchildren, Tyler and Paul Ecker of DE, Adam Brower and wife Katie of Taneytown, Eric Brower and wife Jenn of New Windsor, Noah Parker and wife Ashley of Spring Grove, PA, and Rachel Kane and husband Dennis of Westminster; great-grandchildren, Luke, Carmella, Henry, Noah, Cody, and Stephanie. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dolores Ecker; sons, Herbert P. Ecker, Jr. and Kenneth L. Ecker; and siblings, Ray and Charles Ecker, Catherine Grabill and Betty Hooper. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel (Baust) U.C.C., 2930 Old Taneytown Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2020