Herbert N. T. Pletcher, 90, of Taneytown, MD, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at his beloved farm, with his daughters and granddaughter Tiffany by his side. Born April 11, 1930 in Howard, PA, he was the son of the late Blair M. and Lorilla R. (Yearick) Pletcher. He was the devoted husband of Marylou (Perier) Pletcher. She was the love of his life. They were wed in 1952 and were married for 64 years, until her passing in October of 2016. Herbert was a graduate of Howard HS and Columbia Tech. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving on the Battleship Indiana and Submarine Tanker Nerius. He worked for the Bureau of Standards, Navy Hydrographics, the US Department of Interior, the Atomic Energy Agency, and the Department of Defense at the Pentagon, for the Navy & Air Force. He retired in 1985. He served as Past Master of Carroll County and Medford Granges and was the oldest member of Maryland State Grange. He was also involved with the Centre County Grange in PA. He was a life member of the NRA, National Guernsey Dairy Cattle Association, MD Guernsey Association, and was recipient of the distinguished MD Guernsey Dairyman award. He was a member of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, District Republican Club and Harney Lions Club. Herbert was a regular exhibitor and winner of many ribbons and awards at the Maryland State Fair Farm and Garden for the fruits of his labors. He was very involved in the State and County Agricultural/Farming community. Herbert is survived by his daughters, Janice Lorilla Laswell and husband Tim of Columbia, MD, and Amy Catharine Buck and husband Craig of Mt. Airy, MD; as well as 7 grandchildren, all residing in Maryland. In addition to his beloved wife Marylou, he was predeceased by son Blair HH Pletcher, and sister Carolyn Hollar. In accordance with his wishes, the family will receive friends at Herbert's farm, located at 5328 Bowers Road, Taneytown, MD, 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held there at 3 p.m., following the visitation. Burial will be in Schencks Cemetery in Howard, PA at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
.