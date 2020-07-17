Herbert Eugene Raver, Sr. (63) of Hampstead, MD passed away on July 16, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with end stage renal failure at the Dove House. Born August 12, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas and Shirley (Allgire) Raver and son-in-law of the late Frederick and Virginia Markle. He was the devoted husband of Linda Raver. He was a proud member of NCHS class of 1974. He was a 2nd generation owner of Raver's Insurance Agency and a broker since 1976. Herb was a member of St John's United Methodist Church, Hampstead MD; The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company where he served as past Chief, various line officer positions as well as numerous administrative offices; Upperco Volunteer Fire Company and the Hampstead Lions Club, where he served as Treasurer for many years. He was a devoted sports fan, loved to watch the Baltimore Colts, Ravens, Orioles and Dale Earnhardt. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda (Markle) Raver; children: Herbert (Bert) Raver, Jr., Jaclyn Greathouse and husband Justin, Adam Raver, Sr. and wife Hillary, and Dana Raver; five grandchildren: Adam, Jr. "AJ", Caroline, Samuel "Bones", Emily, and Robert; siblings Fay Miller and husband Kenny and Glenn Raver and wife Dawn; 18 nieces & nephews and their spouses and too many great-nieces & nephews to count. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm & 7:00pm - 9:00pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Service will be held on Monday, July 20th at 10:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made in Herb's memory to The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company - P.O. Box 231, Hampstead, MD 21074 or St. John's United Methodist Church – 1205 N. Main Street, Hampstead, MD 21074. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
