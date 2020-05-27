Herbert Ridgley Jr.
1941 - 2020
Herbert Amoss Ridgley, Jr. 79, of Westminster, MD, departed this life with his loving wife by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1941 in Randallstown, MD to Herbert Ridgley, Sr, and Irene (Guy) Ridgley. Herb served his country and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Herb Ridgley was a loving and devoted husband. He had a very successful career as a Super Intendant with Glen Arm Building Co. After retirement, Herb's eyes would light up when telling stories about his experiences while running jobs over the years. Whether building a shed for his daughter, traveling the United States with Eve, or taking care of his home and trucks, Herb took pride in all he did. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Irene Ridgley and his brother Donald Ridgley. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 35 years, Evelyn (Eve) Ridgley, two daughters, Marie Grimes and Colleen Schenk, three sons Bill Wilson, Frank Protani, and Bryan Ridgley, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and sister Dorothy Ridgley. A private funeral will be held with family attendance and a memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider giving a donation to alz.org. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harmanfunerals.com

Published in Carroll County Times on May 27, 2020.
