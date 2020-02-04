Hilda Miles Grimes, 85 of Joppa, MD formerly of Manchester, MD passed peacefully on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born March 29, 1934 in Blakely, PA she was the daughter of the late Nelson Edward and Lucille Williams Miles. She was the wife of the late Robert Rhoten Grimes who died in 2008. Hilda was a graduate of the Philadelphia Bible Institute and was retired from the State of Maryland. She is survived by her daughter and son in law: Luann Grimes Eyring and husband Edward E. Eyring Jr., grandchildren: Samuel and wife Cara, Jonathan and David Eyring. She is also survived by her brother: David Edward Miles. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr. Manchester, MD on Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020 from 6-8pm. A graveside service will be held at St. David's Cemetery, Rt. 94 and Impounding Dam Rd., Hanover, PA 17331 on Wednesday at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite gospel mission, Advancing the Ministries of the Gospel (A.M.G.), 6815 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 4, 2020