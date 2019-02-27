Hilda Margaret McDaniel Schaeffer, known as Bobbye, was born in Baton Rouge, LA on August 13, 1925. She died peacefully at age 93 on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Lorien Nursing and Rehab Center in Taneytown.Bobbye grew up in Baton Rouge as the 3rd of 4 sisters. After High School she went to Spencer Business College and then worked for The Aluminum Co. of America where she was in charge of selling war bonds. She met her husband of 72 years, F. David Schaeffer, at a USO dance during WWII. They married July 1, 1944 and briefly lived in San Antonio, TX before David was shipped out to the Pacific Theater. After service in 1946 they moved to Westminster, MD where David formed The Schaeffer Lumber Co. along with his brother and father.Bobbye and David became "snow birds" in Lake Wales, FL especially after David's retirement. They loved Florida but returned full time to Westminster in their later years to be closer to family. Bobbye enjoyed playing golf in several groups, home decorating and traveling. She was a member of the Junior Woman's Club and later the Woman's Club of Westminster, and a member of the Carroll Garden Club.She was predeceased by her husband David who died December 20, 2016. She was also pre-deceased by her parents Spencer Sylvest McDaniel and Minnie Lou Blades McDaniel; her 3 sisters, Evelyn Loveless, Melba Pourciau and Bonnie Hayman; and 2 grandsons, Daniel and Steven Schaeffer.Surviving are daughter, Dianne S. Bennett and husband Michael of Taneytown; sons, David "Mac" Schaeffer and wife Mary Ellen Melchiorre of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Lloyd Schaeffer and wife Cindy of Gettysburg, PA; grandsons, Jason Bennett and wife Laura of Westminster, and Matthew Schaeffer and wife Kimberly of Lewes, DE; great-granddaughters, Brooke and Mackenzie Bennett, and Jaiden and Kennedy Schaeffer; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis Street, Westminster, with the Rev. Kevin Clementson officiating. Interment will follow in St. Benjamin's (Kriders) Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary