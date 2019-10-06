Horace Ray Hensley went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Born January 17, 1934 in Marion, NC to Ermine and John Hensley. Proudly serving in the Navy from 1951-1955 on the USS Randolph, surviving Hurricane Edna. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Katherine (Ryan) Hensley, loving daughter Deborah, son-in-law Brian Wienholt, and grandchildren Kaetlin and Seth that loved their Pop-Pop, son Michael Hensley, daughter-in-law Patience, and grandchildren Hunter and Noah. He also leaves behind 2 brothers, John Hensley of South Carolina and Jerry Hensley of Tennessee. For the past 20 years he has divided his time between living in Littlestown, PA and being a "snow-bird" going to Florida for the winter, where he made the best friends any man could ask for. His working career was extensive: including Westinghouse in Sykesville, MD; Pillar- Power Sonics ; along with being a Master Electrician. He enjoyed woodworking, pitching horseshoes, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.. He brought calm to any storm and was never too busy for others. He was the "Jack-of-all trades", fixing just about anything. He was always ready to lend a hand, or share a laugh. Always in our Hearts...Until we meet again.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2019