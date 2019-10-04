WAKE FOREST, NC Houston "Hugh" G. Curd Jr. passed away on October 1st, 2019 at his home in Wake Forest, NC. He was 88. He was born on September 20th, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland to Houston G. Curd, Sr. and Evelyn Curd (nee Robinette). He attended Wake Forest College where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and played on the freshman basketball team. His college career was interrupted while he served time in the Navy during the Korean War. He returned to Wake Forest where he graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. This was the last class to graduate in Wake Forest before the University relocated to Winston-Salem. Upon graduation, he was hired by Esso (Exxon) where he worked for 36 years in the Baltimore area before retiring. During this time he enjoyed spending summers with his family at his beach house in Fenwick Island, Delaware where he served on the town council. His passion was sports and he played basketball in both high school and college. He later coached a summer high school basketball team that won 2 city championships in the Baltimore Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL). Two of his former players reached the NBA. In addition, he officiated basketball at the high school and college level in the Mid-Atlantic region. Hugh loved horse racing and attended the Preakness for many years. He also enjoyed following horses that he owned through a Thoroughbred Co-op. Upon retirement, he moved to the Bonita Beach and Tennis Club in Bonita Springs, FL where he served on the Board of Directors for 8 years. He was an avid tennis player during his time in Florida. Hugh and his wife Barbara traveled on many vacations and cruises together over the years. They visited Europe, South America and many places in the U.S. Hugh is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years Barbara J Curd (nee Bear), three children; Houston G. Curd, III(Patty), Brent W. Curd(Debi) and Patricia C. Zwaska, five grandchildren; Nathaniel Curd, Melissa Zwaska, Alexandra Curd, Hannah Hendrickson(Derek) and Eric Zwaska, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Gillen(Tim), his sister in law Treasa Gross (William) and brother-in-law Alan Bear (Doris). He was preceded in death by his parents and grand-daughter Megan Marie Curd. Private services will be held by the family. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center or transitionslifecare.org which was so helpful to us during this difficult time. Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 4, 2019