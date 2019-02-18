Howard Lawrence (Larry) Burnside (75) of New Oxford, PA – formerly of Upperco, MD, passed away on February 15, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA with his family by his side. He was born in Baltimore, MD on July 28, 1943. He was a Senior Design Engineer with Stanley Black & Decker for 34 years and was an active member of their retiree group. He was a member of Covenant of Grace Presbyterian Church in Reisterstown, MD and loved his church family.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Zepp) Burnside; his son Paul and daughter-in-law, Kari (Bert) Burnside of Upperco, MD; his daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Bill Fosbenner; granddaughter Rachel Fosbenner and grandson, Zachary Fosbenner of Marmora, NJ.Visitations will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm and on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00am – 12:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00pm at the Eline Funeral Home – 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Atlantic Christian School, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Bread for the World – www.bread.org or Covenant of Grace Presbyterian Church, Reisterstown, MDOnline condolences can be made at www.elinefh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard (Larry) Burnside.
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 18, 2019