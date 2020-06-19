Howard Gordon "Little Gordie" Turnbaugh Jr.
Got up at dawn, worked til dusk had a desire for a dollar, a dame, and a drink. Liked dice, dogs, and a deck of cards. Didn't do debt, credit, ifs or maybes. A Rounder. Survived by daughters; Angell Feeser, Deanna Utermahlen, Kim Carroll; grandchildren; Jessica, January, Desirae, Kate, Kaye and Jake; and 6 great-grandchildren. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Eline Funeral Home of Hampstead.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Many thoughts are with the family.
T. Harris
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 16, 2020
Gordie was my husbands cousin. Just want the family to know that they are in our thoughts.
Libby and John Smith
Family
