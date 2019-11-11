Howard Franklin Patterson, age 94, formerly of Owings Mills ,died Friday November 8,2019 at Nova Springs Assisted Living in Finksburg. Born May 9,1925 in Butler, he was the son of the late Howard F. and Hilda C.V. Millender Patterson. He was the husband of Mary I. Crushong Patterson, his wife of 69 years. Mr. Patterson was a member of the Arlington Baptist Church Hebbsville. He served in the U.S. Army as medic, seeing action in the Pacific theater. He retired from Black and Decker in 1983, working as a tool room specialist for 30 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Wanda Lee Green of Westminster and Joyce Cirillo of Baltimore, 6 grandchildren, Michael, Tammy and Daniel Green, Heather Barber, Steven McMillan and Melinda McMillan and 10 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 11, 2019