Howard Parson Taylor Jr. age 69 of Sykesville, passed away on Sunday, April 14th 2019 in his wife's arms surrounded by family. Howard was born on February 5th, 1950 in Tazewell VA. He was the son of the late Howard Parson Taylor Sr. and Marling Marie Taylor.Howard was in the commercial flooring business for nearly 50 years. He was also a celebrated Veteran of the Vietnam war, having received several purple hearts among other various medals. He was loved and respected by all who knew his amazing soul.He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Karen M Taylor, Son Matthew Taylor of Perryville Maryland and Daughter and Son in-law Kari and Greg Blau of Frederick Maryland. He is also survived by siblings; Elizabeth Veach, Linda Smith, Leonard Taylor, and Dean Taylor, and his seven grandchildren.A memorial service will be held April 27th 2019 @10 am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel. 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville Maryland. A celebration of life will immediately follow at a destination to be announced.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude's children's research hospital. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 17, 2019