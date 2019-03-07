Hugo "Bud" Oscar Liem, Jr. of Ellicott City, Md. passed away March 1, 2019. He was born March 18, 1934 to Hugo Oscar Liem Sr. and Wilhemina March Liem in Anniston, Al. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Baltimore City Department of Transit and Traffic from 1961 to 1980 serving as Commissioner of the department from 1969 to 1980. He also worked for Henningson, Durham and Richardson, Inc. as Chief Traffic Engineer. He retired from MNCPPC on April 1, 1996. He had a BS in Civil Engineering from NC State University and a Certificate in Highway Traffic from Yale University. He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Luther Church in Catonsville, Md. He enjoyed swimming, golf, bowling, travelling and playing bridge. He is survived by his loving wife, Lou Jean Moretz Liem, children Janice (Mark) Selmer, Doug (Beth Hoff) Liem and Sandy (Robert) Eggerl. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and sister, Jeanette Hooper. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 7 at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home in Ellicott City, Md. from 5:00PM – 8:00PM. The funeral service will be on Friday, March 8 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Catonsville, Md. at 11:00am. Graveside service to follow at Crestlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to Gilchrest Hospice or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The family would like to sincerely thank Christian, from Hospice, for her special care to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
