Early on Friday, June 19th, 2020, Ian Donald MacLean-Blevins, loving husband, son, brother, and uncle, succumbed to a rare illness at the young age of 34. Born to Mark and Kimberley MacLean-Blevins of Westminster, Maryland, Ian married Kristin Crane in July of 2015, in Seattle, Washington, where Ian and Kristin made their home with their Corgi pups, Bagel and Donut. Ian attained the honor of Eagle Scout, graduated from Virginia Tech, and spent his career working as a computer engineer. Ian and Kristin enjoyed traveling and especially loved Disney, where they visited parks in the US and Europe. Ian loved being with family and friends and was known for his good humor, his keen intellect, his kind and gracious heart, and his desire to bring joy to those around him. Ian was preceded in death by his younger brother, Benjamin. In addition to his wife and parents, Ian is survived by his siblings, Rebekah and Joshua Weikers, Abigail, Jacob, Katherine, Dorothy, and Caroline MacLean-Blevins, and his nieces Ariana and Addison Weikers. Additionally, he is survived by his parents-in-law David and Jodie Crane, and sister-in-law Kylee Crane. Ian is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley MacLean, his paternal grandparents, Charles and Evelyn Blevins, and his aunts and uncles, Pam MacLean, Doug MacLean and Dale Cantone, and Kevin and Maggie Blevins. Memorial services will be held in Seattle and in his hometown of Westminster once it is safe to gather. Notice for these memorial services will be shared when a time and place has been determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed in Ian's memory to: Silver Run Community Food Pantry, checks written to: St. Mary's Evangelical Lutheran Church, memo: Food Pantry 3978 Littlestown Pike Westminster, MD 21158 Seattle South Park Senior Center www.spseniors.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.