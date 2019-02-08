Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ida Mae Hoff, 91 of Westminster, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Dove House surrounded by her loving family. Born June 21, 1927 in Dennings (Carroll County), she was the daughter of the late Edgar Silas and Mary Hatfield Jenkins, and the wife of Gilbert Hoff her loving husband of 74 years. Ida Mae was employed with the C&P Telephone Company of MD, Traffic Dept. Office Clerk retiring in June 1983. She was a staff employee and trainer at Curves and a member of Westminster United Methodist Church and the Telephone Co. Pioneers, life member of Carroll County Hospital Auxiliary and Ladies of the Elks Westminster Elks #2277. She was an avid golfer, card player, dearly loved spending time with her family and friends, and rose-gardening. Surviving in addition to her husband Gilbert is son Michael Hoff and daughter-in-law Joyce, Hanover, PA; four grandchildren Cindy and husband Rick Buckwalter, Westminster; Jennifer Hoff-Barr, Stewartstown, PA, Heather Hoff and Barry, Westminster; Jason Hoff and wife Jessica, Littlestown, PA; seven great-grandchildren Abi, Trae and Chase Buckwalter, Lauren, Jarred and Lindsay Dell and Alex Hoff. She was predeceased by a son Ronnie Hoff, daughter-in-law Robin Hoff, sisters Hilda Trout, Marguerite Grove, Lillian Reeder; brothers Joseph, Truman, Norman, Harold, Clifford and Sterling Jenkins; half- brothers Merton, Orville, Schley and Dewey Jenkins and half-sisters Myrtle Waltz and Norma Gosnell.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Fletcher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 254 East Main St., from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 East Main Street with Rev. Shari McCourt and Rev Paul Leatherman officiating. Interment will follow in the Westminster Cemetery. Pall bearers will be her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157

