Ida Ruth Hylton, 85, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home. Born on June 5, 1935, in Washington, NC, she was the daughter of the late Warren A. Whealton, Sr., and Mildred Irene Hodges Whealton. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin R. Hylton, who passed away in 2008. Years ago, Ida worked as an LPN in hospitals and private duty. She was a longtime member of Covenant of Grace in Reisterstown, MD, where she was active in serving for Vacation Bible School, the Women's Small Group, and the ESOL Program. She is survived by children: Helen Nelson and husband Jeff, Betty Davis, Laura Shaffer and husband Ron, Mary Farfoglia and husband Paolo, and Michael Hylton and wife Debby, grandchildren: Jimmy, Michael, Rachel, Matthew, Jessica, Monica, and Nicolas, great-grandchildren: Amber, Christian, Ava, and Cecelia, and a brother: Charles Ray Whealton. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a brother: Warren "Bud" Whealton and his wife Marie Whealton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, and on Friday, September 4, from 10-11 am at Covenant of Grace Church, 820 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's name may be made to Covenant of Grace Church or to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com