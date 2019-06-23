Irene E. Lucas, 71, of Pikesville, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Arden Courts of Pikesville. Born August 17, 1947 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Donald and Ruth Lillian Pivonski Oswald. Mrs. Lucas earned her bachelors degree at Notre Dame of Maryland She worked for over 42 years with Northrup Grumman, retiring as supervisor. She enjoyed sewing and decorating. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Coleman and Manuel Rivera of Abbottstown, PA; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Cynthia Lucas of Hampstead; granddaughter, Hannah Coleman of Hampstead; and grandsons, Ryan and Brady Coleman of Abbottstown, PA. She was predeceased by her sister, Carol Murphy and brothers, Kenneth Oswald and Robert Oswald. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead.

