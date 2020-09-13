Irene Loretta McCartney, 98, of Westminster, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Longview Healthcare Center. Born July 16, 1922 in Howard County, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (Shipley) Davis and Nimrod Davis. She was the wife of the late Harley McCartney. She is survived by sons Harley McCartney of Chambersburg, PA; Michael McCartney of Raleigh, NC; a daughter Rhonda Sroka and son-in-law Edward of Cave Creek, AZ; brother Carl Davis, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at the funeral home at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store