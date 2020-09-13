1/1
Irene McCartney
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Loretta McCartney, 98, of Westminster, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Longview Healthcare Center. Born July 16, 1922 in Howard County, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (Shipley) Davis and Nimrod Davis. She was the wife of the late Harley McCartney. She is survived by sons Harley McCartney of Chambersburg, PA; Michael McCartney of Raleigh, NC; a daughter Rhonda Sroka and son-in-law Edward of Cave Creek, AZ; brother Carl Davis, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at the funeral home at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved